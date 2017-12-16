5 trained elephants to help capture wild one

Abhimanyu is one of the elephants that has been brought for the job at Sakrebail elephant camp, near Shivamogga, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

As many as five trained elephants, including three from the Mathigodu elephant camp in Nagarahole National Park and two elephants from the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu, have arrived at Sakrebail elephant camp near here to capture the wild elephant that has created havoc in Davangere and Chitradurga districts by killing two persons.

The operation of capturing the wild elephant is likely to be held on Sunday.

The trained elephants, Abhimanyu, Krishna, Gopalaswamy from Mathigudu camp and Harsha and Vikram from Dubare camp, arrived at Sakrebail camp on specially designed trucks on Friday. As many as two veterinary experts, 19 mahouts and kavadis from Mathigodu and Dubare have accompanied them.

Two persons were killed and five others injured by the wild elephant in Davangere and Chitradurga districts in the past one week.

The elephant has also raided standing crops in Kaimara, Hosadevera Honnali, Mallaapura, Ghantyapura, Benakanahalli villages in Davangere district.

Following these incidents, the Forest Department has decided to capture the wild elephant.

M.N. Cheluvaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest of Shivamogga division, said that, the elephant is aged around 30. It is suspected that the elephant entered Karnataka from Andhra Pradesh forest area in the last week of November.

Balachandra T., Deputy Conservator of Forest of Bhadravati division, said that on Saturday the wild elephant entered Tuppadahalli State forest on the border of Davangere and Shivamogga districts. The movement of the elephant is being closely tracked.