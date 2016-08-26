The Mangaluru Division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is ready with 48 modern urban buses to be deployed for city service operations in Mangaluru city and Udupi town.

Mangaluru Division received the first tranche of 247 buses funded under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the modified version of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Mission, Phase II. Along with Mangaluru, 12 cities/towns in the State too got urban buses for city service operations.

Of the 48 new buses, 20 standard buses will be deployed on City routes once the Dakshina Kannada Regional Transport Authority (RTA) finalises schedule for 17 new routes for which permits were given recently, said Vivekanand Hegde, KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller.

The remaining 28 midi buses will be deployed on city routes in Udupi where KSRTC is permitted to operate 30 buses, Mr. Hegde told The Hindu.

Mr. Hegde said that in all, Mangaluru Division has been allotted 65 buses and the remaining vehicles, which would arrive shortly, will be deployed in Mangaluru city.

Mr. Hegde said that these buses have a convenient floor-level with wide doors for easy entry and exit of passengers. They are equipped with CCTV cameras, vehicle tracking system, emergency communication system with the control room, inside destination display boards, ramps in Midi buses for the convenience of physically challenged persons and many more. Ergonomically designed seats and wide gangway should ensure comfortable commuting for passengers, he said.

The Union government had sanctioned 487 urban buses to 13 tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns in the State at a cost of Rs. 171.01 crore. While the Union government contributed 60 per cent of the cost, the State government chipped in 30 per cent, while the KSRTC contributed the balance amount.

Of the 487 buses, 291 are standard non-AC 900 mm floor height urban buses; 63 midi non-AC 650 mm floor height buses and 133 midi non-AC 900 mm floor height buses.