A government school each in 36 zilla panchayat constituencies in Dakshina Kannada will get sports material worth Rs. 10,000 each in this academic year. The council of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat took a decision to this effect during its meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting decided to allocate a total of Rs. 3.50 lakh for the purpose. It decided to issue cheques directly to the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to purchase the material.

Earlier, Mamatha Gatti, a member who is also a former president of the panchayat, who raised the subject, said that government schools lacked sports patronage. Unless the government supported sports in schools, students who are talented in sports cannot flourish. She said that the schools do not get any grants from the panchayat for organising sports meets. At least the panchayat should supply sports materials.

Koragappa Naik, another member and former president of the panchayat, said that all local bodies compulsorily would have to reserve two per cent of the funds collected from their own resources for sports. This is as per the Panchayatraj Act. Hence, each gram panchayat could contribute funds for sports promotion in schools.

K P Sucharitha Shetty, another member, appealed to Ivan D’Souza, MLC, to press the government to allocate more funds to schools for maintenance. Unless the government enhances funds, many government schools would face closure. The funds are required for building maintenance and daily management.

Members Chandra Prakash Shetty and Tungappa Bangera, said that the horticulture department’s Neera (a sweet sap derived from florescence of coconut palm) unit at Thumbe was lying idle for a year now. It was set up under a pilot project for making by-products from Neera and to manufacture Neera in packets. “The machines at the unit are gathering dust,” Mr. Shetty alleged.