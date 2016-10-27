Sharief, allegedly employed in illegal sand extraction, drowned in the river after he jumped into the waters when police raided the place in Mullarpatna, near Bantwal, on Wednesday.

A team of Bantwal Rural police raided the place following reports of illegal sand extraction. The police saw large amount of sand that had been illegally removed from the river. Four persons, who were at the place, started to run away seeing the police. Sharief, who was one among the four, jumped into the waters. People started gathering in large numbers at the spot. They accused the police of stoning Sharief and forcing him to jump into the waters. They hit the police jeep and demanded Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase be present at the spot to rescue Sharief. Situation was tense when Mr. Borase arrived at the spot. After promising an inquiry, Mr. Borase mobilised the force to clear the people and start rescue work. Local swimmers recovered Sharief’s body around 3 p.m. Mr. Borase said Additional Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy would inquire into the incident.