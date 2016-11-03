With early issuance of laptops this year, students from government schools who did well in the 2015 SSLC examination were given away the gadget during the Rajyotsava programme. As many as 21 students received laptops at programmes held in Mangaluru, Moodbidri, Puttur, Bantwal, Belthangady and Sullia on Tuesday.

Hitherto, laptops were being given during the district and taluk-level Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meetings. The laptops were being given to the top three students from government schools who have scored well in the 10th standard examination in the district. Similarly, top three students from each one of the educational blocks in the district too were also getting the laptops.

At the Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru, the top three scorers from the district, Jasmit, who studied in Government Secondary School, Nelyapadavu, Ananya from the Government Secondary School, Manila, and Kruthika from Government PU College, Puttur, received laptops. Swati, Tejaswi and Devadiga Varshini Vasant from the Mangaluru North Education Block and Pallavi, Bharatraj and Rahul A. from Mangaluru South Block also received laptops at the same venue.

Similarly, toppers from Moodbidri block, Srikala, Mallika and Varun U., received laptops in a function held at the Government Secondary School Prantya in Moodbidri. Jayasurya, Annapoorna and Vaidehi from Belthangady block and Deekshita, Sharvya A. and Deeksha Rai P. from Puttur block received laptops in functions held in Belthangady and Puttur.