18 farmers to get Rs. 3 crore compensation for 18.12 acres

more-in

The private land of 18 farmers will be partially submerged if water at a new vented dam at Thumbe is to be stored at up to 5 m. Mangaluru City Corporation will pay about Rs. 3 crore as compensation to the farmers.

Stating this at the Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting here recently, Mohammed Nazir, Commissioner, said that survey on the extent of land to be submerged, if water was to be stored up to 5 m., was complete.

Accordingly, 30.64 acres of land would be submerged. Of this, 18.12 acres were private land belonging to 18 farmers. The remaining was government land.

The corporation has prepared a proposal to pay compensation to the farmers. Now, the civic body would draw the amount for the compensation from its fund. Later, the government would reimburse the same under an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan scheme. After paying the compensation, storage of water at the dam would begin from this summer.

Bus-stand project

Referring to the proposed bus-stand project for private buses at Pumpwell, the Commissioner said that Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) is yet to submit its report on the financial and physical feasibility of the project. The corporation had written to it on the same about two months ago.

B. Ramanath Rai, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, said the project would have to come up at Pumpwell only, as no other land suitable for a bus-stand is available in other places.

Mr. Rai and Ivan D’Souza, MLC, said that even after several rounds of meetings over the years, the project was yet to take a shape.

School buildings

The meeting passed a resolution that the Corporation maintained government school buildings and built new school buildings and rooms from its fund. It also opened anganawadi centres and maintained them.

Replying to it, the Commissioner said that the Corporation could not divert its fund to the same as the school buildings were not owned by it.

Funds

The Minister then instructed the Commissioner to write to the government seeking funds for the same based on the resolution passed at the meeting.