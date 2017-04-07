₹16,940 cr. collected by Mangaluru Central Excise

more-in

The Mangaluru Central Excise and Service Tax Commissionerate has collected a revenue of ₹ 16,940 crore in the financial year 2016-17. While the Central Excise revenue has increased by 40 %, the Service Tax revenue is 23 % more than the previous year’s collection. According to a press release by its Commissioner M. Subramanyam, the growth in the Central Excise revenue in the last fiscal has been because of an increase by ₹4554 crore in the duty paid by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. compared to the previous year. There was 54 % growth with regard to revenue from non-petroleum products and mainly on account of growth shown by Grasim Industries Ltd.

Mr. Subramanyam said increased revenue from the Service Tax was owing to incremental growth in banking, financial services, and port services. The Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala paid substantial revenue during 2016-17, he said.

The Commissionerate has undertaken several augmentation measures and has mopped up additional revenue of ₹ 52 crore in the last financial year. Of this, ₹ 21 crore was revenue recovered on anti-evasion front. Central Excise and Service Tax cases, involving duty implication of above ₹ 86 crore, were registered in the last fiscal, according to the press note.