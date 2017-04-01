1.64 lakh children to be administered polio drops

more-in

As many as 1.64 lakh children between zero and five years of age are likely to be administered polio drops during two phases of an immunisation drive in Dakshina Kannada on April 2 and April 30.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Ramakrishna Rao, District Health Officer, said that of the 1.64 lakh children who are to be given polio drops, 1.14 lakh are from the city while 50,425 children are from rural areas. As many as 921 vaccination booths have been set up and 3,816 vaccinators have been posted to administer polio drops.

Dr. Rao said parents should come with their children to the nearby vaccination booths and get the drops administered on April 2. The Health Department will be doing mop up exercises between April 3 to April 5 in city areas and administer polio drops to children who have missed out on April 2. Similarly, mop up exercises will be conducted in the rural areas on April 3 and April 4.

H. Ashok, District Reproductive Child Health Officer, said letters have been sent to managers of all residential apartment complexes in the city asking them to ensure all children in their blocks receive the polio drops. As many as nine transit booths will be in place to administer polio drops at railway stations, bus stations and at the Mangaluru International Airport, he said.