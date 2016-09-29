As many as 16 passengers on a Mangaluru-bound private bus were injured when the vehicle fell on its side at Gunavante village near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Manki police, 30 passengers were on the bus from Mumbai. At a turning near Manki on the National Highway, the driver applied the brakes but lost control over the vehicle around 5.30 a.m. The bus fell on its side and came to a halt after about 500 metres.

Superintendent of Police G. Vamsikrishna said that while 12 passengers suffered minor injuries, four sustained serious injuries. After first aid at the Government Hospital in Honnavar, all the injured passengers were moved to the Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, he said.