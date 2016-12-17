10-day Karavali Utsava begins on December 23

more-in

The 10-day Karavali Utsava will begin here on December 23 with a host of activities. Organised by Dakshina Kannada district administration, it will feature cultural and sports activities, exhibition, food festival and kite flying.

Senior saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath will inaugurate it at Kadri Park at 6 pm.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai told reporters here on Friday that the exhibition would be arranged at the exhibition grounds at Lalbagh. Cultural programmes would be organised in Lalbagh and at Kadri Park.

Beach festival

There would be a three-day beach festival at Panambur beach from December 30. Volley ball and throw ball events would be organised on December 30 and 31. The skating would be only on December 31.

The kite festival would be organised late in the evening on January 1. There would be a boat race and stand-up pedalling events on the same day. There would be cultural events on all the three days at the beach.

There would a band on the midnight of December 31 to welcome the New Year.

Sports events

There would be volleyball tournament for boys and girls of high schools and pre-university colleges on December 24 at Mangala stadium. It would be followed by a hockey tournament for men on December 31 at Karavali grounds.

There would be a swimming competition for primary and high school students on January 1 at Mangaluru City Corporation’s swimming pool at Lady Hill.