‘No application was filed Akrama-Sakrama during second time’

The Mangaluru City Corporation did not receive applications for regularisation of buildings when the State government invited them for the second time under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, according to a senior official in the town planning section.

The government invited applications in March, 2015, as per the Karnataka Town Planning (Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments), Rules, 2013, and gave one year for submitting them.

However, when the scheme was announced for the first time in 2007, about 700 applications had been filed. Those applicants remitted Rs. 1.36 crore as fee which was still with the civic body. The official said that later the civic body asked those applicants to take back the fee and file fresh applications as per the 2013 rules. But no one did so.

The official said that some of those applicants might have corrected the violations, but the corporation has not checked it as the matter was pending before the High Court of Karnataka.

Mohammed Nazir, corporation commissioner, said that the old applications could not be entertained now as they would have to be filed as per the latest rules.

G. Hanumantha Kamath, president, Nagarika Hitarakshana Samiti, who is also an RTI activist, said that when Harish Kumar was the corporation commissioner, he had passed orders in 298 cases (between 2011 and 2013) to clear building violations. Those orders had been passed in the court of the corporation commissioner. For example, if an additional floor had been constructed by deviating from the approved plan, the court orders for their demolition.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that that most of those cases pending since then were based on the complaints by the people. He had taken up all pending cases for hearing. Later, some of his orders had been challenged in the court of the Deputy Commissioner.

The former commissioner said that he had not passed orders on cases in which the respondents had sought regularisation under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme. It was based on a High Court order.

Mr. Kamath alleged that the corporation officials did not bother to remove violations in cases in which the respondents had not challenged the orders of the court of the corporation commissioner in any court. In some cases, the High Court had upheld the orders of the court of the corporation commissioner. In such cases also the corporation did not demolish the parts of the buildings that had been built violating rules.