‘More awareness needed on consumer rights’

Creating awareness: Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, speaking at the National Consumer Day in Udupi on Saturday.

more-in

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Saturday that it was essential to create more awareness on consumer rights.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Consumer Day organised by the district administration and other organisations at the Kamala Bai High School, here.

The theme of this year’s Consumer Day is ‘Alternative dispute resolution for quick redressal of consumer disputes’.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that every person was a consumer in one or the other way. No one could do without food or clothes. When people went to buy food or clothes, they were consumers.

“All consumers have rights. They have the right to having good products and services. The reason for the lack of proper implementation of consumer rights was the “chalta hai” attitude. In a democracy, people have the right to protest if there was any infringement of their rights including consumer rights. It was only when people became aware that they could get quality products and services. It is better to give information of consumer rights to children so that we can later have enlightened consumers,” he said.

Mr. Madhwaraj lauded the Kamala Bai School for having a students’ consumer club for the last nine years. It was among the first schools in the city to have such a club. The club was getting a government grant of Rs. 10,000 annually which was being spent on creation of consumer rights, Mr. Madhwaraj said.

N.M. Poojary, school headmaster; and Meenakshi Bannanje, president, Udupi City Municipal Council, were present.