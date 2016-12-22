‘Meeting will help resolve doubts about Yettinahole’

more-in

The proposed meeting of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 26 with those opposing Yettinahole diversion project will be productive and help in answering the concerns of the protesters, MLC Ivan D’Souza has said.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. D’Souza said that he was among those who was asking the Chief Minister to hold a meeting. All issues and concerns of the agitators will be addressed during the meeting, he said.

Asked about agitators questioning the need for a meeting when the State government was going ahead with project having spent Rs. 1,500 crore so far, Mr. D’Souza said, “I can only say that the meeting will be fruitful.” Mr. D’Souza said that experts would be called to clarify issues concerning the agitators.