‘Goods and Services Tax will facilitate ease of doing business’

B.A. Naniyappa, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enf), Mangaluru, said on Tuesday that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would help entrepreneurs as they would no longer have to pay a plethora of taxes.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of A one-day awareness programme on Goods and Services Tax organised by the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here.

Mr. Naniyappa said that GST was already in force in many countries. The trade sector in the State was different from other places in the country. This was because there was accurate accounting in more than 70 per cent of the firms. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts were known for their compliance with all laws, rules and regulations in the State. Once the GST came into force on April 1, 2017, whole country would stand to benefit as those sending wares from one State to another need not have to pay taxes under multiple heads, he said.

B.T. Manohar, Chairman, State Taxes Committee, Team GST, FKCCI, Bengaluru, said that it was essential for all traders to have a good knowledge of GST. GST would benefit traders as they could do away with maintaining many accounts. GST would facilitate ease of doing business, he said.

Ranjith P.S., Chairman, Taxation Committee, UCCI, said that the implementation of GST constituted an important part in the economic reforms being undertaken by the Union government. It would be a real game-changer, but at the same time, it was slightly complex also. Multiple taxes in different States were hampering growth of businesses, which could be done away with the introduction of GST, he said.