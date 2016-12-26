‘Goa’s cashless mediclaim scheme worth emulation’

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar speaking after inaugurating the new block of Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that the country could emulate the mediclaim scheme of his home State Goa where the government bears the insurance premium to offer cashless treatment.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new block of Kasturba Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru.

Mr. Parrikar said that so far, more than 6,000 people had been benefited as inpatients in various hospitals, with the government paying about Rs. 30 crore so far towards treatment costs. Manipal Hospitals Goa alone had treated about 3,000 patients, he said.

Mr. Parrikar said that there had been a large divide in the healthcare sector. “While state-of-the-art facilities do exist, they are not within the reach of many. Hence, hospitals, including the KMC, should reserve certain percentage of beds for economically weaker sections and bill them depending on their affordability,” Mr. Parrikar said.

He complimented the Manipal group for opening the hospital on Christmas day saying Jesus Christ was the one who advocated compassion, love and care for all. Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader, Dakshina Kannaba MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Manipal University Chancellor Ramadas Pai, and group chairman H.S. Ballal were present.