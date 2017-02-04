‘Don’t collect toll till widening works are completed’

more-in

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, has urged the Union Minister of Road Transport, Highway and Shipping, Nitin Gadkari, to direct the authorities concerned not to collect toll at the gates at Sasthan (Gundmi) and Hejmady in Udupi district.

In a letter to Mr. Gadkari, copies of which were released to the press here on Friday, Ms. Karandlaje said that the four-laning (widening) work of National Highway 66 stretch between Surathkal and Kundapur had not yet been completed.

The work was still pending in most of the junction areas including Padubidri in the district.

The service roads had still not been constructed in many places to ensure smooth and safe travelling of the local residents.

But the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the contractor company (Navayuga company) were planning to collect toll at Sasthan and Hejmady soon.

The residents of the district were opposed to paying the toll before widening work and construction of service roads were fully completed. There were protests against the collection of toll.

Hence, he (Mr. Gadkari) should direct the NHAI and the Navayuva company not to collect toll without completion of the widening work and service roads, Ms. Karandlaje said.