‘Complete beach development works by January’

T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, on Friday directed officials to complete the development works at Malpe, Shiroor and Othinene beaches taken up by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) by the end of January next.

He was presiding over the District Tourism Committee meeting at the District Offices Complex here.

Mr. Venkatesh said that priority should be given to completing the works of installation of lights and dustbins and construction of footpaths and mobile watch towers as these facilities would be more beneficial to tourists. All home-stays should be compulsorily registered online, he said.

It was decided to permit the operation of a house-boat at Padutonse at the meeting.

Nagaraj, Assistant Director of Tourism, said that several applications had been received for tourist taxis. A week’s time had been given for filing objections. A total of 28 applications had been accepted, including from those applicants belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said.

Department officials and heads of various beach development agencies were present.