‘Chanana’, collection of stories in Beary, released

Eminent research scholar B.M. Ichlangodu on Monday released “Chanana”, a collection of folk stories in Beary language, edited by journalist Hamza Malar.

Speaking after releasing the book at Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy here, Mr. Ichlangodu said that the academy has been striving for the revival of Beary language. Work on the Beary-Kannada-English dictionary is under progress and this collection of stories is complimentary to the academy’s work, he said.

Introducing the book, writer Abdurrahman Kuthethur said that the work is not influenced by Kannada or English. Such works would ignite love for the language among the youngsters who are at present drifting away from the world of stories, he said.

Mangaluru Development Authority Chairman K. Suresh Ballal and academy registrar Umarabba and others were present.