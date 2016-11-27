‘Bail to Shenoy has stalled probe in Baliga murder case’

more-in

Grant of bail to Naresh Shenoy by the Karnataka High Court in the Vinayak Baliga murder case has stalled the investigation in the case, N. Ravindranath Kamath, lawyer, has said.

Talking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said that Vinayak Baliga’s father Ramachandra Baliga has filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the grant of bail to Shenoy.

In the petition, he has pointed out that granting bail to the prime accused had affected further investigation in the case.

There were chances of Shenoy influencing witnesses in the case, Mr. Kamath said.

He said that the petition would come up for hearing on November 28. The former High Court judge H.N. Nagamohandas would appear on behalf of Mr. Baliga. Mr. Kamath said they would consider filing a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka seeking investigation by a special investigation team after examining the order of the Supreme Court.

The police filed a chargesheet against Naresh Shenoy and six other accused on June 24.

However, the police are yet to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Naresh Shenoy and three other accused are on bail.