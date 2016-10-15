Maanur police have arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law.

Labourer Thangadurai (40) of Aththimedu near Suththamalli used to torture his wife Esakkiammal (37) . Esakkiammal had left her husband to live with her parents at Lakshmipuram near Maanur.

On Thursday night, an inebriated Thangadurai compelled Esakkiammal to come along with him to Aththimedu. As she refused, Thangadurai beat her and that antagonised the woman’s brother Arumuga Nainar (27), who crushed Thangadurai’s head with a grinder.