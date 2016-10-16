A 19-year-old youth was arrested by the Madurai City Police on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a chain-snatching incident reported on Monday.

Two youths riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched a chain weighing 2.25 sovereigns from S. Santhi (45), a resident of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district, while she was coming out of a hospital with her son in Vasantha Nagar here on Monday.

Based on her complaint, Subramaniapuram police were investigating the case. The police on suspicion picked up A. Manivannan alias ‘Poonai’ Mani from Palanganatham, who, on interrogation, allegedly confessed to have committed the crime with his friend Arunkumar.

While Manivannan was arrested and the stolen jewellery was recovered from him, police are on the lookout for Arunkumar.