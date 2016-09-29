The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday sought the response of the State Government to a public interest litigation petition filed on the basis of a news report carried in The Hindu on September 3 on a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report having found that a project, initiated in 2011, to ensure menstrual hygiene in the State was in a limbo and funds allocated for it were lying idle.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed Additional Advocate General B. Pugalendhi to take notice on behalf of the State and obtain instructions by October 6 to the PIL petition filed by Women Advocates Association in the Bench, represented by its secretary J. Anandhavalli. Association president N. Krishnaveni argued the matter and impressed upon the need to implement the project.

In its affidavit, the contents of which had been borrowed heavily from the news report, the petitioner association stated that menstruation was one of the many hurdles faced by women in reaching their full potential. Hence, the State government sanctioned Rs. 44.21 crore for implementation of a menstrual hygiene programme for the benefit of adolescent girls in rural areas, postnatal mothers and women prisoners.

Of the amount, Rs. 8.45 crore was allocated for installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and construction of ‘masonry choolas,’ for safe disposal of used napkins, in 3,200 schools. The money was initially given to Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation in March 2012 and then transferred to Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) in March 2013 since the former did not have the manpower to build choolas.

Subsequently, District Project Officers (DPOs) attached to the TNCDW came up with a suggestion that the government could consider building incinerators in schools. However, an expert team turned down the suggestion after inspecting schools with incinerators in Chennai Corporation in January 2015 and finding that incinerators were expensive and electricity dependant.

In the midst of all these developments, the TNCDW, in its September 2015 audit report, disclosed that it had utilised only Rs. 1.09 crore for the scheme and Rs. 5.83 crore was lying in its savings account apart from Rs. 1.53 crore available with the DPOs. It also said out of the Rs. 1.92 crore released to 32 districts for building choolas, only 954 were constructed at a cost of Rs. 57.24 lakh in 19 districts.

Further, out of the Rs. 70 lakh released to 32 DPOs to install 315 vending machines, only 260 machines were installed at a cost of Rs. 52 lakh, the report stated. The CAG termed it an “idle investment” and said the objective of the scheme had been achieved fully only in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

After referring to the CAG’s observations from the news report, the petitioner association sought a direction to the government to implement the scheme properly by utilising the funds.