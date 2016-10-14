A 40-year-old woman, suspected to be mentally challenged, was found dead in a water tank near Erwadi Dargah.
After local people complained of stench emanating from the tank, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Maheswari came to the spot and found the woman dead inside the tank in a sitting posture.
