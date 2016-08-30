A section of caste Hindus from Nattarmangalam panchayat here petitioned Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Monday demanding that the reserved status of the panchayat be discontinued for the upcoming local body elections.

The panchayat has remained a constituency reserved for Scheduled Caste people since 1996. Nattarmangalam along with Pappapatti and Keeripatti panchayats in the district were notorious until 2006 for either not allowing Dalits to contest in the elections or coercing them to resign soon after the elections. “For the last two terms, Dalits have been the presidents. We did not intervene in the administration and rendered them support as much as possible. It is time to revert the status to ‘general’ so that every community gets an opportunity to contest for the post of president,” said C.P. Ravindra Pandi, belonging to Piramalai Kallar community.

“Though our community forms the majority in the panchayat, there are few households from other caste Hindu communities. We want everybody to get a chance,” he claimed.

“Let it be an open competition where the Dalits can also contest. No one is going to stop them,” said M. Sivasubramanian, another person belonging to the same community

C. Pradeep, another member of the community, alleged that most of the developmental works in the panchayat faced stumbling blocks in the last decade as presidents from the Dalit community, who are a minority in the panchayat, could not create consensus among the villagers.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that, 10 years ago they were convinced by the authorities for smooth conduct of elections with the assurance that the ‘reserved’ status would be changed after a couple of terms. “Our demand is just to fulfil that promise,” he said.

The petitioners said though the panchayat had not yet been declared ‘reserved’ for the upcoming elections, they wanted to raise the issue in advance to pre-empt such a decision.