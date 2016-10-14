Widespread rain occurred in many parts of southern districts on Thursday evening.

The rain brought a sigh relief from farmers, officials and the general public since many reservoirs, including Vaigai dam in Theni district and Manimuthar dam in Tirunelveli district, were fast depleting. The rain augured well for Madurai region, as the Corporation of Madurai had announced supply of drinking water once in four days from Friday.

The city and peripheries such as Sholavandan and Vadipatti received good rain since 4 p.m. An Agriculture Department official said it was a sign of monsoon setting in and according to weather forecast, moderate rain can be expected to continue in many parts, while weather may be hot till noon. According to reports reaching here, moderate rain occurred in Pechiparai dam, Perunchani dam and a few other places in Kanyakumari district since afternoon. In Nagercoil, it started raining in the night. There was heavy downpour in Tirunelveli in the evening, as a result of which traffic was affected in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli Town and Pettai, and low-lying areas were inundated.

