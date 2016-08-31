A community centre in Govindan Chetti Street near Simakkal Library in Ward 81, which was built during the previous councillor's tenure, remains under lock and key.

S. Muthumeena, councillor says that she has fulfilled her promises and is confident of winning again.

R. Balu, a resident of Anna Thoppu in Ward 81, says the common man continued to suffer as the government and the elected representative have done nothing to improve their standard of living.

K. Musthafa, an old iron and steel scrap merchant on Workshop Road, wants an Amma Unavagam established in ward 81.

Despite repeated appeals to keep the Vaigai clean, sewage is being let out from individual dwellings into the river.

The Vaigai has become the outlet for the ward’s sewage as many dwellings do not have underground drainage facility

“An ‘Amma Unavagam’ in my ward will benefit thousands of people,” said Muthu Meena, councillor of ward 81, which comprises a part of Madurai Central Assembly constituency and is situated close to the world famous Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The ward, which has a little over 13,000 population spread across a three-kilometre radius, has Hanuman Padithurai, Pechiamman Padithurai, Raja Mill compound, a portion of North Veli Street and Workshop Road up to Aatumanthai (goat shandy), among others. It was earlier identified as ward 34 (when the city’s total number of wards was 72) and got changed to 81 after the inclusion of 28 new wards.

With the local body election scheduled to take place in about 60 days from now, the councillor, who is confident of a second time victory, said that she had done her best to the people.

Speaking on her behalf, her husband, also an AIADMK member, said, “Wherever possible, we have provided basic amenities. Our ward is thickly populated and has been a mix of residence and commercial undertakings. There are five schools, including the Corporation Kasturba Gandhi Girls Higher Secondary School, which has been producing toppers every year in the public examinations. Provision of street lights, drinking water and underground drainage has been a continuous process. As and when there was a demand, it had been taken up with the authorities by us.”

“Since the previous councillor (2006-11) from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had done nothing tangible, we have implemented what all was promised,” he claimed.

The councillor said that a part of the Vaigai river had been put to use for public to conduct ‘tharpan’ for their forefathers during occasions like Ammavasai and a special water tank and dumper bins, in which garlands and other puja materials were dropped, had been provided. However, the Vaigai has become the outlet for the ward’s sewage as many dwellings do not have underground drainage facility.

Admitting that much more had to be done to prevent waterlogging, the councillor said that paver blocks had been laid in narrow roads and by-lanes.

A proposal to renovate the pay-and-use toilet had been submitted to the Corporation Commissioner.

Likewise, the Mayor (in-charge) had assured to get the roads laid within a week in the ward, particularly the Workshop Road, where a “sandhai” is situated.

However, shopkeepers and automobile workshop mechanics on Workshop Road said that neither the councillor nor the Corporation had done any good.

“We have been asking for a road here. Either there is no response or the councillor’s husband would say that they have given a proposal to the Corporation and that on receipt of funds, they would be laid,” an owner of a shop on Workshop Road said.

R. Balu, a CPI (M) member and a resident of the ward, charged that the Corporation gave UGD connections only to people who bribed employees. Hence, the Vaigai was getting polluted. “When there is so much hype over Madurai bidding for Smart City status, in reality, the authorities had not taken steps to stop people from polluting the river,” he said.

When Central government officials claimed that under the Swachh Bharat Mission toilets would be constructed in dwellings, which had no toilets, with government funds, local body officials and ruling party men demanded a “cut,” he alleged. He said that each beneficiary was asked to pay Rs. 7,000, while the construction of a toilet cost around Rs. 25,000. The Corporation had proposed to construct 1,200 toilets in each of the four zones.

The Community Centre built by the previous councillor situated close to the Central Library at Simakkal has not been put to use. “If it is opened, encroachment by antisocials can be prevented. Moreover, the economically weaker sections in the area can use the centre,” Mr. Balu added.

Whenever Simakkal area and North Veli Street get choked, two-wheeler riders alone used the small stretches in the ward to reach the Vaigai river bank to cross over to the northern side of the city.

“By clearing encroachments, these stretches can be put to better use and four-wheelers can also use them when carriage space widens,” S. Ramalingam, a resident of Muthu Irulluppan Pandithurai Lane, said.

Encroachment on pathway by stray cattle in the ward is a common scene. Likewise, forced parking of two-wheelers and pedestrian space getting occupied by roadside vendors leave limited space for vehicle users. The loading/unloading activities of lorries in the ward by commercial operators is yet another big menace.

Though the AIADMK lost the Madurai Central Assembly constituency to its rival DMK, this ward had polled 600 votes more in favour of the AIADMK candidate.