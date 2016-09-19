Arittapatti Ezhumalai Pathukappu Sangam, formed to protect heritage of village, evolves as model for society engagement in development

A few years back, ‘Theekoluthi’ Mannar planted a branch of a banyan tree near a massive earthmover as an individual’s protest against mining in the hillock off Arittapatti, a village of Melur taluk set in serene environs. Today, the branch has grown into a tree and stands as a symbol and the Facebook profile picture of people who showed extraordinary courage and solidarity to preserve their heritage. Miners have left the hillock and the struggle to protect heritage has thrown up a model of tourism for sustained development. Mannar is dead but the spirit lives on.

Though there is regret over the inability to protect natural resources against commercial exploitation, the examples of Yanaimalai and Arittapatti have emboldened people to stand up and fight mighty powers to safeguard their roots. While in the case of Yanaimalai, the government order permitting granite mining was withdrawn following public outcry, the Madras High Court stayed a similar order for Arittapatti.

For the residents of Arittapatti, it all started on May 16, 2011, when earthmovers started to climb up the hillock, considered sacred, for mining granite. “Hearing the noise, we assembled at the hillock and appealed to the contractor not to damage it. We even flung ourselves in front of the earthmovers. As clandestine mining continued even after the stay of the G.O. by the High Court, we had to plunge ourselves into a protracted struggle,” recalls A. Alagammal, an elderly resident of Arittapatti.

The Arittapatti Ezhumalai Pathukappu Sangam, formed to protect the heritage of the ancient village under the leadership of C. Murugeswari, has evolved as a model for society engagement in development. “In the beginning, the struggle was aimed primarily to preserve our water source for drinking and irrigation. As the struggle progressed, we realised the value of our heritage in the form of natural caverns, other Jain vestiges and the 8th century rock-cut temple for Lord Siva with the rare sculpture of Lakulisa,” says Ms. Murugeswari.

The significance of the springs that fill up over 50 waterbodies, the major one being Malattazhagi Dharmam Kulam, can be seen from the fact that villagers denied themselves the facility of having the Periyar Main Canal passing through Arittapatti as they felt that water from the springs was enough to fulfil their needs. “We drink the water from the hill and the food grown from it. That is why we do not have any ailments,” claims K. Panchu, a resident.

Nesting place

Arittapatti is also the nesting place for rare and endangered bird species such as Bonelli’s eagle and Laggar falcon. The village has a rich tradition in folk arts and ‘aann kummi,’ a dance by men, is performed by locals during temple festivals. “We do not invite folk artistes from outside. We have local talent for all art forms,” says A. Ravichandran, vice-president, Arittapatti panchayat.

As a fallout of the successful struggle, the villagers have formulated a destination development plan to protect their heritage. “Our heritage is well-documented now. This will protect it from any assault in the future,” says Mr. Ravichandran. The plan, which has been approved by the gram sabha, looks at development of Arittapatti as a destination for responsible tourism. Already, locals have been trained to take visitors to places of interest and provide them with authentic information.

“We will not allow roads to be laid with cement or bitumen. Visitors cannot bring plastic items to our village. We plan to have a museum to showcase our heritage, which will have on display rare utensils such as ‘ootha,’ ‘kulumai,’ ‘kokku koodu’ and ‘soori.’ Signboards will be put up all along the route to the village and a list of dos and don’ts will also be displayed for visitors. A booklet, ‘Namma Varalaaru,’ will be distributed to school children to make them aware of our heritage,” says Mr. Ravichandran.

Destination plan

Inspired by Arittapatti, nine other villages —Yanaimalai, Tirupparankundram, Keezhakuyilkudi, Thenkarai, Sivapuripatti, Chokkalingapuram, Dhargahkudi, Tiruchchunai and Karungalakkudi — have come out with their own destination development plan, in association with Dhan Foundation, which has been ratified by the respective gram sabha. “ Our objective is to make tourism development community-oriented and demand-driven,” says M. P. Vasimalai, Executive Director, Dhan Foundation.

Though the villagers have won for now, there is a lurking fear over the shape of things to come after the local body elections. With the government dispensing with direct election of heads, villagers apprehend whether the president chosen through indirect election will reflect the aspirations of people as a whole.

More than appreciating our heritage, we want visitors to Arittapatti to go back and search for their roots

A. Ravichandran,

vice-president, Arittapatti panchayat

I got the strength to lead a fight against mining when I realised that the hillock in our village is a living being

C. Murugeswari, president,

Arittapatti Ezhumalai Pathukappu Sangam