RIGHT MOVE: Volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra drafting petitions for the public during the grievance day at Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. — Photo: G. Karthikeyan

From now on, petitioners taking part in the grievance day meetings at the Collectorate need not depend on private petition writers or middlemen sitting on the campus to write their petitions on payment of a fee as the district administration has deputed volunteers to draft petitions free of cost.

The volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra, who assembled at the entrance of the Collectorate on Monday, listened to grievances of the petitioners, wrote petitions for them and guided them to meet particular officers to get their grievances redressed.

Tables and chairs were provided for the volunteers to assist the petitioners. They started writing petitions for the people with grievances at 10 a.m.

Earlier, private petition writers who often acted as middlemen or commission agents easily deceived the petitioners by giving them false assurances.

“With the introduction of this free service during grievance day meetings, such malpractice, including exploitation of poor people, will be eliminated and the interests of the petitioners, mostly from rural areas, protected,” said officials.

All private petition writers were asked to leave the Collectorate campus immediately.