Amid tight security, a procession taken out with a lone Vinayaka idol from Kudaiparaipatti near here on Wednesday morning went off peacefully.

It passed through Batlagundu Main Road, Begampur roundabout, Big Mosque Road, Fire Station, Kottai Mariamman Temple and reached Kottaikulam near Rock Fort where it was immersed in a pool temporarily created for the purpose.

The police had deployed around 400 personnel, including Anti-Naxal Squad, Armed Reserve police and Home Guards, in front of the southern and eastern gates of Begampur mosque and at Begampur junction, and also during the procession. While crossing the mosque zone, the percussionists stopped playing instruments and started singing hymns and Vinayaka slokas and devotees performed bhajans. A large number of men and women took part in the procession.

The Dindigul Corporation had created the temporary pool for immersion of all idols brought from various parts of the town to prevent the main tank from getting polluted. Several tanker-loads of water was pumped into the pool. Two contract workers were deputed to collect the idols from the public and immerse them in the pool. They also separated dry garlands, banana leaves and plastic bags before immersing the idols.