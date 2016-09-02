In two cases of attention diversion by unidentified persons in the guise of policemen, two women lost six sovereigns of gold each in places under Karimedu and Tallakulam police station limits on Thursday morning.

In the first incident reported at Karimedu, the victim, 68-year-old A. Gomathi of Alagaradi was returning home after worshiping at a temple in Ponnagaram Broadway. While she was walking near Corporation Velliveethiyar School, the accused had cautioned the woman about anti-social elements on the prowl in the area and advised her to keep her gold chain in a bag. They helped her wrap the jewel with a piece of paper. However, on reaching home, the woman found the chain missing.

In a similar fashion, N. Lakshmi (68) of Kansapuram extension in Goripalayam lost six sovereigns of gold. The woman was returning home after visiting Jambropuram vegetable market.