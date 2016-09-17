Two persons were murdered in separate incidents reported under Sholavandan police station limits on Friday.

The police said that N. Rengan (80) of Bhagawathiamman Koil Street was found murdered with injuries on his head and hand at the farm in the small hours of Friday.

His son, Rajendran (48) lodged a complaint suspecting that his relatives Sundar Babu and S. Sethu could have murdered him due to property dispute.

In the other incident, K. Balamurugan (26) of Karattupatti was stabbed to death in the vicinity at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The police said that the deceased, working in a sweet shop in Narimedu, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Vadipatti. Later, he was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on the way.

The police suspect that three minor boys of the area with whom Balamurugan had picked up a quarrel over tearing of posters could have been behind the murder.