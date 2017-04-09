Two killed in accident

more-in

Two people, including a Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Maraneri police station, were killed on the spot when a cargo vehicle hit their two-wheeler on the Sattur-Thayilpatti Road on Sunday.

According to the police, the SSI, Subburaj, accompanied by Head Constable Thillai Natarajan, had gone to Kovilpatti to secure a couple, who were reported absconding.

While returning from Kovilpatti, he was riding pillion with P. Tirupati (27), an employee of a fireworks unit who was accused of kidnapping an engineering student. The couple were living in Kovilpatti. The girl was riding pillion with the Head Constable. Both the SSI and Tirupati were killed on the spot when the cargo vehicle hit their two-wheeler at Subramaniapuram. The bodies were sent to Sattur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Vembakottai police have registered a case.