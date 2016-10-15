Two persons were killed in separate accidents in the district.

Police said A. Bruno (28) of Vadakku Kundam in Kanniyakumari district, who was working as a faculty in a Madurai-based college, was going to Madurai in the small hours of Friday in a car along with P. Kalai (20), a college student from Vadakku Kundam. When they were crossing Nalattinputhur around 2 a.m., Bruno, who was reportedly driving the car, lost control over the vehicle, and it hit the concrete median and crashed into a vegetable-laden mini lorry proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram.

While Kalai was killed on the spot, Mr. Bruno, mini lorry driver P. Kalai (32) of Kannivadi in Dindigul district and cleaner Stalin (42) of the same area were injured, and admitted to the hospital.

In another incident, Muthupandian (50), former panchayat president of Thamaraimozhi near Sattankulam, was killed when a speeding auto hit his bike at Poochikadu intersection on Thursday night.

Muthupandian was returning home from Thisaiyanvilai with his wife Muthulakshmi (43) when the accident occurred. Ms. Muthulakshmi has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.