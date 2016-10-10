A seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother died after they consumed some poison-laced eatable kept outside their house near Melur on Sunday night.

Police said the boy, S. Yuvaraj, came running into the house claiming that he felt giddiness on eating a piece of ‘cake’ left outside the house. As he started vomiting, his mother Ranjitham rushed out to find Barghavi also throwing up.

The children were rushed to Melur Government Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

The children’s father Sivanandam is working as a construction labourer in a Gulf country. Police investigation is on.