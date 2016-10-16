Two persons were arrested by the Madurai City police here on Saturday for allegedly impersonating as policemen and stealing cash and mobile phone from a man.

A statement issued by the police said the victim, P. Boomibalan (51), a resident of Chennai, took an autorickshaw on Friday night from Mattuthavani Integrated Bus Stand to his relative’s house in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar when he was intercepted by a man in a an attire similar to that of a policeman.

On the pretext of inquiring Mr. Boomibalan, the impersonator allegedly took him to a nearby ATM and forced him to withdraw Rs. 8,000. The stranger took the cash along with another Rs. 4,000 and mobile phone Mr. Boomibalan was having in person.

Mr. Boomibalan later reported the incident to the police personnel at the outpost in Mattuthavani bus stand, following which the information was relayed to the police control room and the police personnel on patrol.

According to police, Kanagaraj, a Grade I police on duty, who had worked on a similar case in the past, suggested to inquire a suspect named A. Harikrishnan (45) from Thideer Nagar.

The police picked up Harikrishnan and he confessed to the crime.

Harikrishnan said he committd the crime along with R. Kumar from Ellis Nagar, the autorickshaw driver who picked up Mr. Boomibalan.

The two were arrested and Rs. 8,500 and a mobile phone were recovered from them. Mr. Kanagaraj was rewarded by Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav for his timely input which led to the swift arrest of the suspects.