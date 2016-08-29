Two youths were killed on the spot when the motorbike they were riding collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus in Tirupparankundram on Sunday evening.

The deceased were S. Karthik (22) and C. Kalidoss (25) of Tirupparankundram. Police said the speeding bike hit the bus on Big Car Street around 5 p.m. The bike also hit another motorbike, and a family of three riding it fell down. The rider, Sivakumar of Nilaiyur, was injured.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital. Tirupparankundram police are investigating.