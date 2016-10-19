At the time of sentencing convicts in criminal cases and issuing warrants to lodge them in prison, trial courts must mention the period of sentence undergone by them as undertrial prisoners, the Madras High Court Bench here has said.

Disposing of a criminal original petition filed jointly by 17 life convicts, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said: “It is the duty of the court, while issuing the warrant to lodge the convicts in prisons, to mention the period spent by the individual convict as undertrial prisoner so that it would be possible for the jail authority to take into account the said period for the purpose of set off.”

The judges said the present petitioners had been booked by Mandalamanickam police in Ramanathapuram district in 1990 for their involvement in caste clashes in which four persons, including a woman and a 12-year-old girl, were hacked to death.

A Principal Sessions Court in the district had initially acquitted all of them. However, the victims’ relatives filed a revision petition in the High Court which remanded the matter to the trial court leading to their conviction by the Sessions Court on November 4, 2003. The trial court had convicted them under various provisions of law and the maximum punishment imposed on them was imprisonment for life.

Dismissing their appeal, the High Court confirmed their conviction and life sentences on July 7, 2007. However, in their present application, the convicts complained that the prison officials were refusing to set off the period undergone by them as undertrial prisoners since the trial judge had failed to mention it in the warrants issued to lodge them in the prison. The Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison too confirmed their claim. Terming the mistake committed by the trial court “unfortunate,” the Division Bench directed the Sessions Court to indicate the period undergone by the convicts in the warrants and communicate it to the Superintendent within four weeks. On receipt of such a communication, the officer was ordered to set off the period undergone by the petitioners as remand prisoners from the period of sentence ordered to be undergone by them.