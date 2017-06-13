Madurai

Training in pharmacovigilance

A training programme on pharmacovigilance, the process of monitoring the effects of medical drugs after they have been licensed for use, was conducted at Vadamalayan Hospitals here on Tuesday.

About 35 members from hospitals across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh participated and were trained to study and report the effective implementation of adverse drug reactions.

The programme was conducted by the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission National Coordination Centre- Pharmacovigilance Programme of India, Ghaziabad.

Trainers from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India such as V. Kalaiselvan, Principal Scientific Officer, and Thirumalai Nambi, Senior Pharmacovigilance Associate, addressed the programme, a press release said.

