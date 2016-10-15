A trainee Sub-Inspector of Police, who is facing charges of rape and abetting suicide, has been placed under suspension as he left the police training academy without informing the higher-ups in a bid to evade arrest.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said woman constable Ramu (29) filed a complaint at Ambasamudram All Women Police Station on February 14 in which she had alleged that Grade I constable of Pappakudi police station Arumainayagam had sexually assaulted her on the promise of marrying her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered even as Arumainayagam got selected for Sub-Inspector of Police training at Chennai Police Training Academy.

Even as the investigation was going on, Ramu committed suicide at her home by consuming poison on Sunday last and another case was registered against Arumainayagam at Veeravanallur police station.

Against this backdrop, the accused left the police academy and absconded in a bid to evade arrest. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension on Friday, Mr. Vikraman said.