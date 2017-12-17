Traffic police interact with private school bus crew

Breath alyser test: Traffic police instruct drivers to keep their original driving licences, maintain the vehicle in a good condition and not to use mobile phones while driving. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

After checking omni bus drivers, the city police have turned their attention towards drivers engaged in transport of school children.

On Saturday, the traffic police visited private schools and interacted with bus crew.

There are 149 private schools and over 10,000 children travel in buses and vans operated by schools daily from different parts of the city to different institutions.

The children, after leaving homes, have to either cross roads or walk on pavements to board buses and encounter many situations that may endanger their safety.

With these points in mind, the traffic police led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Mahesh, holding additional charge of traffic, has prepared a blueprint to educate the bus crew first and then begin enforcement.

Observations by the traffic police across the city have revealed that many school buses are halted on the road in a haphazard manner thus blocking way for other vehicles or preventing free flow of traffic.

Sometimes, carelessness on the part of crew results in bus starts moving even as children stand on the footboard or alight from the vehicle.

Inspector General and Commissioner of Police (Madurai City) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that self-discipline by every road user would prevent accidents and improve road safety.

As a part of the drive, the traffic police checked driving licence of drivers, made them to undergo breathalyser test to see whether they had consumed liquor.

The police instructed the drivers to keep their original driving licences, maintain the vehicle in a good condition and not to use mobile phones while driving.

Traffic rules and signals were also taught since, for instance, some drivers did not use indicators while taking a left turn or a right turn. The crew were told that a good driver would not use horn and would be on alert while driving.

The children should be trained to alight only on the left side of the road.

Making them to cross the road to board a bus or alight from a bus should also be avoided.