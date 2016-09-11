Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, releasing a guide on traditional food at the inauguration of food festival in Sivakasi on Saturday. Virudhunagar Collector, A. Sivagnanam, receives the first copy.

A three-day traditional food festival began at Kammavar Marriage Hall here on Saturday to promote Tamils’ traditional food involving millets for better health.

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji inaugurated the festival organised by Integrated Child Development Scheme, in the presence of Collector A. Sivagnanam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the aim of the festival was to revive the age-old food tradition of the Tamils, ensure that everyone got nutritional food and to improve the health of women and children.

“Our forefathers consumed food made of millets and had a healthier life. However, over the period people switched over to rice and maida due to change in lifestyle and spoiled their health with fast food,” Mr. Bhalaji said.

The Minister said that women could enjoy several health benefits by consuming food made of millets for improving their digestive system, preventing ulcers, bad odour in the mouth. Mr. Bhalaji listed various schemes of the State Government that aimed at improving the living conditions of women.

The Minister also released a guide on cooking traditional food items.

A total of 32 stalls on various traditional dishes have been put up where people can learn the recipe and methods of cooking those dishes. Similarly, the nutritional value of various vegetables, greens, millets and fruits was also displayed.

Virudhunagar MP T. Radhakrishnan, Sattur MLA S.G. Subramanian, District Revenue Officer C. Muthukumaran, were among those who participated in the inaugural function.