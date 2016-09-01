Trade unions were firm on their decision to strike work on Friday as planned, N.P. Jayakumar, district president, Indian National Trade Union Congress, said here on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Jayakumar said the nationwide strike was called by the trade unions to urge the union government not to amend labour laws, withdraw Road Transport Safety Bill, stop privatisation of Central public sector undertakings and foreign direct investments in defence, railways, retail trade, insurance, banks and other financial sectors.

The unions also demanded equal pay for equal work to all contractual employees, implementation of Universal Social Security cover for workers in organised and unorganised sectors through a National Social Security Fund, legislation to ensure 10 per cent service charge to the hospitality sector and immediate action against corporate defaulters who failed to pay loans secured from public financial institutions.

The trade unions such as CITU, LPF, HMS, AITUC, INTUC and MLF would stage a road roko in front of the Anna Bus stand on Friday. Autorickshaw drivers’ associations affiliated to various trade would also participate in the strike, he said.

Kanniyakumari DCC presidents R. Radhakrishnan (East) and A. Asokan Solomon (West), general secretary of State Youth Congress Oscar Fredit and others participated.