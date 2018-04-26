Town Hall Road in a mess

more-in

Shopkeepers, lodge owners and hoteliers on Town Hall Road say that they have been operating their shops amidst dust and grime for the last one month. The corporation, which has been relaying roads on this stretch, has been causing a lot of inconvenience to traders and the public.

R.S. Sundar Babu, president, Madurai Town Hall Road Perumal Teppakulam Anaithu Siru Vyaapaarigal Sangam, says that Town Hall Road is the heart of business activities in the city. Its proximity to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple increases its value and boosts business. But major portions of the road have been blocked for the past few days as the corporation has been fixing sewage lines and laying paver blocks. The rickety stretch along West Perumal Maistry Street and West Marret Street has been causing hardship to tourists as many hotels are located along this stretch.

Mr. Sundar says that the intent may be good but the tardy work has been affecting business. People have been experiencing difficulty in breathing too. “Dust settles down on wares making them look bad and unworthy of buying. As flow of vehicles has been blocked, people do not prefer to stay on our lodges. We have a tough time,” he says.

Other shopkeepers agree and say that the corporation is not bothered about the well-being of small traders. A trader says that “Chithirai festival is a great time for small traders. Tourists buy T-shirts and electronic goods. But tourists hardly walk on this stretch now as heavy machineries operate on the road.” Though there is a sign stating ‘No Entry’ on Town Hall Road, adjacent streets do not have such boards.

Town Hall Road is a part of the area-based development zone under the Smart City mission. A senior engineer of the corporation says that paver blocks would be laid along the stretch as a part of ‘Heritage Walkway’ project around the temple connecting important tourism areas. The project costs a total of ₹3.96 crore and it includes fitting new cable ducts, better sewage facility and cleaner roads.

Mr. Sundar has moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court regarding creation of a walking path. “Small vehicles should be allowed to operate on this stretch as goods will be arriving in this area. In case of an emergency, ambulances need to drive through this road. Blanket ban on vehicles will make life difficult for hoteliers, businessmen and residents who live in small lanes near Town Hall Road,” he says.

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar says that works are being done quickly along the road before the celestial wedding at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

“Arrangements have been made to level the road before April 28. After the Chithirai Festival, we will lay paver blocks,” he said and added that it was necessary to ensure that a walkway was established along the stretch to make it tourist-friendly.