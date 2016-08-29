The 1986-batch of alumni of TVS Lakshmi Higher Secondary school recently had their reunion, ‘Together@30,’ signifying their meeting after 30 years.

The alumni who had turned up for the event from different parts of India and other countries. Principal Ramesh, director Selvi Santhosam and teachers and staff from 1986, led by the then Principal Kamala, participated. The speeches of teachers of yesteryears were high on emotion and content. The teachers and the staff were honoured. The afternoon session was filled with song and dance performances by the alumni, as the Carpenters sang, ‘Yesterday Once More.’