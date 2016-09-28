Pained over retired employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) being forced to file individual writ petitions to get orders for payment of terminal benefits, the Madras High Court Bench here has said gratuity and pension are not bounties but a statutory right of former employees.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by a former Checking Inspector who retired from service on May 31, 2012 but was not paid any retirement benefit, Justice S. Vimala began her judgement, quoting American playwright Tennessee Williams who had said: “You can be young without money but you can’t be old without it.”

Benefits bestowed by law upon an employee in recognition of his committed, continuous and loyal duty by payment of pension, gratuity, leave salary and so on were in the nature of property. Such a right to property, guaranteed under Article 300A of the Constitution, could not be taken away without following due process of law, she said.

“Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation is a State as defined under Article 12 of the Constitution. It is expected to be a model employer and as a State, it is expected to ensure the enjoyment of the statutory rights by its employees. But this writ petition has been filed alleging violation of the statutory rights,” she said.

Stating that Section 4 of Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 required an employer to pay gratuity to eligible employees on their superannuation and Rule 45A of Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978 provided for levying interest for belated payment, the judge said interest could be levied even in the absence of statutory rules or administrative instructions.

She pointed out that the Supreme Court too in Dr. Uma Agarwal versus State of Uttar Pradesh (1999) had said: “Delay in settlement of retirement benefits is frustrating and must be avoided at all costs. Such delays are occurring even in regard to family pensions for which too here is a prescribed procedure...”

She ordered that the benefits should be paid in 12 equated monthly instalments along with interest at the rate of six per cent per annum. The instalments should be disbursed before the 10th day of every month. The TNSTC would be liable to pay 18 per cent interest for delayed payment of every instalment.