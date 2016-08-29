Unidentified persons slashed the throat of a 28-year-old man, P. Rajeshkannan, of Kadupatti near Chekkanoorani on Saturday night. Police said that the injured was drunk and could not recall who injured him. He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. The police said that he could not speak. Chekkanoorani police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

