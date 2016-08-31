Three teachers from Madurai district have been selected for the National Award for 2015 to be presented by the President in New Delhi on Teacher’s Day.

They include Indira Ramraju, a primary teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narimedu, who recently retired from service. She was one among the 21 teachers chosen from more than 1,400 schools across the country coming under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, which is treated as a separate category for the award. This is the second consecutive year a teacher from KV in Narimedu has been selected for the award after Principal C. Muthiah, who received the award last year.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Indira, who served as a teacher in KV schools in Chennai and Madurai for 32 years, said, “Many enter teaching profession by chance. For me, it was a choice that I made even when I was young. I am happy that my passion towards the profession has been recognised.”

Ms. Indira, who taught English and Environmental Studies for the students, said she always kept her interest alive to learn new things and teach them to her students. After completing her undergraduation in Chemistry, she obtained two masters in English and History, diplomas in Computer Application and Yoga, and has presently registered for M.Sc in Medicine and Yoga.

S. Ganesan, another awardee, who also retired recently as headmaster of Panchayat Union Middle School in K. Unnipatti, worked in different government elementary and middle schools in Kallikudi panchayat union for 30 years. Mr. Ganesan, a Tamil teacher, said a high point in his career was when he managed to stop 27 students from leaving for a matriculation school. “I convinced the parents and villagers by assuring better quality of education in our school and we ensured that as well,” he said.

N. Ramanisekar, a B.T. Assistant from Gandhi Niketan G. Venkatachalapathy Higher Secondary School in T. Kallupatti, is the other awardee.