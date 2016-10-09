Three persons, including two women, were killed on the spot in a road accident at Chettikurichi Vilakku near Aruppukottai, about 30 km from here, on Saturday.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 9 a.m., when the tourist van, which was proceeding to Kulasekarapattinam from Chennai, collided with a lorry which was going towards Thoothukudi from Kamudhi.

It is suspected that the van driver Alagarsami (24) might have slept as he had banged on the rear side of the lorry. On collision, a major portion of the front side of the van was smashed and had gone beyond identity.

The passengers, who were seated in the van, were fast asleep and in the impact Maharajan (50), Baghyalakshmi (40) and Manonmani (50) were identified as dead on the spot. The injured, including Pavitra, Ramya, Niranjan and Ramnarayan among others, were admitted to Arupukottai Government Hospital.

A few of them were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for specialised treatment.

A senior police officer, who inspected the accident spot, said that the lorry carrying empty LPG refills was bound for Thoothukudi.

Every year, during this time, a large number of devotees from different parts of Tamil Nadu visit Kulasekarapattinam to witness Dasara celebrations.

The families of Maharajan, a grocery merchant in Tiruvanmiyur, had planned a trip.

The Pandalgudi police have registered a case. Traffic on the stretch was stalled for over an hour.

After the removal of mangled remains, vehicle movement was streamlined, police said.

Accident happened when a tourist van proceeding to Kulasekarapattinam collided with a lorry