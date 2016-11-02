Three teenage boys assaulted a 40-year-old man, N. Ramesh of C.M. Nagar here, with lethal weapons when he questioned them for having beaten up his son Prasad on Monday.

Police said Mr. Ramesh, a mason, was angered after his son complained to him that his friends assaulted him with bricks. Mr. Ramesh went to Sundar Nagar and questioned the boys over the attack.

A wordy quarrel erupted between them, following which the boys hacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Mr. Ramesh, who sustained cut injuries on his head and forehead, had been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Anna Nagar police are investigating.