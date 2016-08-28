Tens of thousands of people, cutting across castes and religions thronged the Erwadi Dargah, the holy Islamic tomb turned shrine, in the early hours of Saturday to witness the annual Santhanakoodu festival, organised to commemorate the anniversary of Hazarat Sulthan Syed Ibrahim Shaheed Badhusha Oliyullah.

Standing as the symbol of religious harmony, the 842nd festival was celebrated with fervour as hundreds of people took part in the sandal anointing ceremony of holy Raula Sherff and offered special prayers at the Dargah.

A large number of Muslims and Hindus from various parts of the district, neighbouring districts and States, mostly from Kerala converged in the small coastal town to offer prayers. A sense of unity in diversity rent the air as Haqdhars (heirs of Nalla Ibrahim, the founder of the Dargah) brought the tastefully decorated ‘Santhanakoodu’ (silver pots filled with sandal paste) in a procession.

The procession was led by caparisoned elephant and horses even as folk artistes added colour to the procession with their dance performance. People started visiting the shrine since Friday night and they occupied every available space on either sides of the road, leading to the Dargah from the main road to witness the procession. They welcomed the procession with reverence and offered prayers, sinking their religious differences.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated special bus services throughout Friday night for the benefit of devotees. The Dargah Haqdhar Management Committee made the arrangements for the festival, which began on August 14 with flag hoisting. The festival would draw to close on September 2 with the lowering of the flag.